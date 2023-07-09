StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
