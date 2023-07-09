StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.