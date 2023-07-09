StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

