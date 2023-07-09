Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,491 ($18.92) to GBX 1,524 ($19.34) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($27.54) to GBX 1,760 ($22.34) in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,600.32.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

