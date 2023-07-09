Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
Friedman Industries stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.38.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
Featured Stories
