Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Friedman Industries stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.38.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 183,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.