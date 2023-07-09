Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$493.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.05 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.21%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.90.

CFW stock opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$316.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.93.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

