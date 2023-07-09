Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Ascend Wellness Trading Up 6.2 %

About Ascend Wellness

OTC:AAWH opened at $0.70 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

(Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.