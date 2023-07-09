Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

NEMTF stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

