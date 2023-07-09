Barclays Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

