Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kingspan Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $71.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

