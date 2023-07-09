Analysts Set Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target at $21.75

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSE shares. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Free Report

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.