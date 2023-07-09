First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

First Bank Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FRBA opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

About First Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 281,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,283,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.