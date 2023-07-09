First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
First Bank Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of FRBA opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.72.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of First Bank
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Featured Stories
