Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTRN. CL King raised their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday.

Materion Trading Up 1.1 %

Materion stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

Insider Transactions at Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

