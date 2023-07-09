StockNews.com Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

New Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

About New Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Stories

