StockNews.com Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
New Gold Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
