Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives $23.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFPM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. Analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

