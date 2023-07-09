Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a P/E ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

