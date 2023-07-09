Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a P/E ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
