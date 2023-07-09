Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKFree Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a P/E ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.