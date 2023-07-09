Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argan Price Performance
Shares of ARLLF stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Argan has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62.
About Argan
