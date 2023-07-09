Cormark Downgrades Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) to Market Perform

Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DMEHF stock opened at 0.31 on Friday. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1 year low of 0.25 and a 1 year high of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.43.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

