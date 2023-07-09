Cormark Downgrades Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) to Market Perform

Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DMEHF stock opened at 0.31 on Friday. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1 year low of 0.25 and a 1 year high of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.43.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
