FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLSmidth & Co. A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLIDY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.14 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

