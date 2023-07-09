Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $9.72 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.