Berenberg Bank Trims RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Target Price to GBX 940

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.33) to GBX 940 ($11.93) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EENEF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.41) to GBX 870 ($11.04) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($12.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.82) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

RS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. RS Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

