Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Idorsia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Idorsia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $18.00.

Idorsia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

