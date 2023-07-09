Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $3.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

NYSE AEVA opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 3,552.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

