Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT at $32.83

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities cut their price target on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. Camtek has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Camtek by 5.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.