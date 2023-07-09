MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 in the last ninety days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MP Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

