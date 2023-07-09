Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $260.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.52.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of V stock opened at $236.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.94. The company has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

