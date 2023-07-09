Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $76.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

