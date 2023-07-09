Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $148.17

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

EOG stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 235,115 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

