Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $29.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

