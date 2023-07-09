Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $26.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

