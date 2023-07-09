Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $29.06 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,680,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.