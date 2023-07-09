United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

