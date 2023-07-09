StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enviri (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enviri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Enviri Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03. Enviri has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:HSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviri will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enviri by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 73,365 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Enviri by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enviri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enviri during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Enviri by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

