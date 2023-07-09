Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
