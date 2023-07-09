Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.