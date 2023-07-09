CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

CSGS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

