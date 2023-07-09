China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 86.48%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

