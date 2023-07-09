Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Conn’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.77 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

