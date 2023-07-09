StockNews.com Downgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 6.4 %

FARM stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. Analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Farmer Bros.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.