EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of EYPT opened at $8.04 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $275.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

