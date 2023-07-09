StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Culp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

