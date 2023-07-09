StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
See Also
