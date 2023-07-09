Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “top pick” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.