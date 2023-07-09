PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PCH opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $53.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

