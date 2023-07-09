ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.35 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
