ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.35 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

