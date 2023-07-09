Comcast Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Comcast in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 151,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 13,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

