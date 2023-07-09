Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.26. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

