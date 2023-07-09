Truist Financial Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

TFC opened at $31.88 on Friday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

