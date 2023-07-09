Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $386.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.91.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,763,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after buying an additional 155,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,443,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

