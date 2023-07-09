Brokers Set Expectations for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMY. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.65 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

