Zacks Research Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after buying an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

