FY2024 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Increased by Analyst

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.32, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

