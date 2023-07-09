Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.11) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

CAMLF stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

